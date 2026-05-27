/UN warns Pakistan against 'reconstructions’ at Taxila sites, says can 'delist' the historical sites

Pakistan's interference in the ancient archaeological complex of Taxila has been questioned UNESCO, the cultural arm of the United Nations. It warned Islamabad against "reconstructions" at two ancient sites or risk losing the site's coveted heritage status.

In a recent meeting with senior government officials UNESCO said that it would not hesitate to "delist" the historical sites at Mohra Moradu and Sirkap - one of South Asia's most significant mahavihara complexes - just like it had "delisted" a World Heritage Site in Germany, due to "unnecessary interventions", reported Dawn newspaper.

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The warning comes after the Punjab archaeology department carried out some conservation work at the two sites. The archaeology department reportedly used cement and modern masonry which is against UNESCO's internationally accepted principles for preserving archaeological monuments.

Visitor shared photographs with UNESCO

In March, a visitor and whistleblower shared photographs of the work being carried out at the site with Pakistan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO in Paris.

After looking at the pictures UNESCO warned that the "unnecessary interventions" had compromised the authenticity and integrity of the heritage site, reported Dawn.

A joint technical visit to the Taxila Museum was carried out by UNESCO, Pakistan's Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), and the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division last month to determine the extent of damage to the building if any.