/Pakistan faces massive internet outage, businesses, financial services hit hard

There has been a nationwide outage of internet services in Pakistan, affecting businesses, financial services and daily life. The disruption in services is one of the worst in recent years, said Industry officials.

As per estimates, about two-thirds of users have been impacted by the internet outage, said the Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), in a statement.

A similar internet disruption had hit the country three years back in in 2022, when fibre routes were damaged by floods, according to The News International, a local media organisation.

Reacting on the disruption, the chairman of Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan raised concerns said, "Internet outages are no longer rare accidents in Pakistan; they have become a recurring reality. For two-thirds of the country to go dark in 2025, on the very date we saw the same collapse in 2022, should ring alarm bells at every level of government."