/Pakistan commissions Chinese submarine fleet: Why has Islamabad named its newest attack submarine Hangor?

Pakistan has formally commissioned its first Chinese-built submarine, with a ceremony held in the Chinese port city of Sanya marking the beginning of a significant expansion of Islamabad's naval capabilities amid deepening defence cooperation between the two countries. Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the commissioning of the first of the submarines, which will be called Hangor, a name with historical resonance for the Pakistan Navy. Notably, in 1971, Pakistan's PNS HANGOR became the first submarine since World War II to sink a warship.

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The military statement confirming the event did not specify the total number of submarines involved or provide further technical details. However, talking to Reuters, a Pakistani government official filled in some of the gaps. The official said that the full fleet will consist of eight submarines. Four of them will be built in China and delivered directly to Pakistan, while the remaining four will be constructed in Pakistan under a transfer-of-technology arrangement. The official added that Pakistan expects to be "in a position to offer their exports under our defence production in future".

Modernising Pakistan's naval fleet

Admiral Ashraf called the Pakistan commissioning "an important milestone to bolster our maritime defence and modernise our fleet with cutting-edge technology."

Hangor-class submarines capabilities

Pakistani Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf noted that the Hangor-class submarines are equipped with advanced weapons systems, modern sensors, and air-independent propulsion. This, he said, would play a key role in "preserving maritime order and stability in the region" and serve as a deterrent against aggression.

The submarine acquisition is the latest in a series of high-profile defence developments for Pakistan. The country has also received Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets, which were battle-tested for the first time during last year's armed conflict with India. Pakistan claims to have used the Chinese-made aircraft to down Indian Rafale jets during that confrontation.