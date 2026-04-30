/What happened when Pete Hegseth was asked if Trump is 'mentally stable enough to be commander-in-chief'? | In Pics

When asked about Trump's mental stability, Hegseth first clapped back, questioning, “Did you ask the same question of Joe Biden for four years?”

"Mr. Secretary, Joe Biden is not the President. Mr. Trump has been president for a year and a half," Jacobs clapped back. To this, Hegseth replied, jumping to Trump's defence, "I won’t even engage with the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the commander-in-chief."

"He’s the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations," he claimed.