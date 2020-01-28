Pacific Ocean's astrigency dissolving Dungeness crabs' shells: Study

The increment in Pacific Ocean's acidic quotient is dissolving parts of the shells of the Dungeness crabs living in its coastal water, a new study found.

The lower pH levels in the ocean are also damaging their sensory organs.

This can an adverse impact on the coastal economies as the Dungeness crab is crucial to the commercial fisheries of the Pacific Northwest.

According to the study published in the journal called Science of the Total Environment, ''the damage caused to the carbs is premature''.

The research has been funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) which studies ocean acidification and the impact of change in pH levels.

''We need to assure that the required attention is paid to the components of the food chain before it is too late,'' said Nina Bednarsek, the study's lead author and a senior scientist with the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project.

The absorption of carbon dioxide which lowers the pH levels of the water is making the ocean acidic.

Excess nutrients released due the acidification of the oceans changes the coast as it creates algaes which increases the temperature of the sea and its salinity when it blooms, reported NOAA.

It is difficult for the coral beings it becomes difficult to build strong shells as they rely on carbonate ions which are less abundant in more astringent waters.

Other than crabs, oysters, clams and plankton also rely on them to strengthen themselves.

The ability of the crabs to regulate their buoyancy in the water and to protect themselves from predators is being impaired because of this.

The reason being that low pH levels damaged the tiny hair-like structures which are called mechanoreceptors,

Without these crabs move at a slower pace and have difficulty in swimming and in finding food.

The solution suggested by NOAA, is to reduce overall carbon footprint to decrease the carbon dioxide which the sea absorbs and to educate people who rely on wildlife about the changes in sea and how to adapt to them.