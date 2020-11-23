Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy; can be 90% effective, trial data reveals

The Oxford University and British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca have announced on Monday that their vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 70% effective under one dosing regimen.



"Today marks an important milestone in the fight against #COVID19. Interim data show the #OxfordVaccine is 70.4% effective, & tests on two dose regimens show that it could be 90%, moving us one step closer to supplying it at low cost around the world," the University of Oxford Tweeted.

The vaccine developed in the UK by AstraZeneca and Oxford University ‘will save many lives’, says scientist.



"This project is the result of global collaboration and support from partners, funders and researchers around the world. We’re grateful for their cooperation and hard work - without them, the #OxfordVaccine wouldn’t have been possible," the University said.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.

"Furthermore, the vaccine’s simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access mean it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval," he added.

AstraZeneca said it is "making rapid progress in manufacturing with a capacity of up to 3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021 on a rolling basis, pending regulatory approval. The vaccine can be stored, transported and handled at normal refrigerated conditions (2-8 degrees Celsius/ 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit) for at least six months and administered within existing healthcare settings."

