Covid vaccine could reach first Americans by December 11: Top health official

A top official of the US government's vaccine development effort has said on Sunday that the United States hopes to begin a sweeping program of Covid vaccinations in early December.



Some 70% of the US population of 330 million would need to be inoculated to achieve "herd" immunity from the virus, a goal the country could achieve by May, according to Dr Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific adviser for "Operation Warp Speed."

Slaoui said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would likely grant approval in mid-December for distribution of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech, launching the largest inoculation campaign in U.S. history.



'Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours of approval' by the US Food and Drug Administration,' Moncef Slaoui said.

"So I expect maybe on Day Two of the approval, on the 11th or the 12th of December."

Citing reports, AFP said that FDA vaccine advisors will meet between December 8 and 10 to discuss approval of vaccines. Pfizer and Moderna have said that their vaccines against COVID-19 are at least 95 per cent effective.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech confirmed on Friday (December 20) that they had applied to US health regulators for emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first to do so in the US as the pandemic rages around the world. The companies have said that they are prepared to ship vaccines as soon as they get a go-ahead from the government.

The USA is the worst affected country in the world. It has had more than 12,000,000 coronavirus cases so far. The death tally is fast approaching 300 thousand. Nearly 5 million people are still affected due to coronavirus.

(With inputs from agencies)