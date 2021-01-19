Oral ulcer, teeth cracking may be symptoms of coronavirus: UK professor

If you thought 2020 was a hard year because of coronavirus, a UK professor has made a discovery to make you believe that 2021 might not be any better.

The year started with the identification of new variants of coronavirus and surged in cases all around the world. Now, a leading epidemiologist from the UK has claimed that a surge in cases is being observed especially in people who suffer from a rare symptom of an oral ulcer.

Tim Spector is a professor at the King's College in London who believes there are rare symptoms of coronavirus which not listed by the Public Health England (PHE) but are affecting the locals gravely.

"One in five people with Covid still present with less common symptoms that don’t get on the official PHE (Public Health England) list - such as skin rashes," he tweeted.

"Seeing increasing numbers of Covid tongues and strange mouth ulcers. If you have a strange symptom or even just a headache and fatigue stay at home!" he further added.

This is not the first time such a claim has been made. A UK team of researchers had also carried out a study that claimed some COVID-19 patients had oral ulceration and blistering. The study was published in the scientific journal Nature.

Another article published in the New York Times had also claimed that there can be oral complications such as teeth falling out, excessive sensitivity in gums, teeth turning grey and cracking of teeth in people who test positive for the deadly coronavirus.

However, majority of researchers have also claimed that these symptoms are not related to the severity of the symptoms and can be healed within a week or so of the infection.

These symptoms, however, have not been included in the official symptom list of the World Health Organization (WHO).