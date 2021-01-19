Sri Lanka: People test positive for coronavirus after consuming 'miracle potion'

While scientists and health experts are busy in producing vaccines against the deadly coronavirus, a self-proclaimed holy man from Sri Lanka thinks he has found the cure to the virus.

The Sri Lankan 'holy man' has been claiming that he has a miracle potion that can prevent coronavirus. However, his claims were proven wrong and highly dangerous after a minister was rushed to the hospital after consuming this '"magical potion".

Sri Lanka's women and child development minister, Piyal Nishantha de Silva, believed this man and decided to consume the potion made by Dhammika Bandara.

However, he was rushed to the hospital as he tested positive for the deadly coronavirus soon after consuming the concoction.

Turns out, Silva is not the one who has had this reaction. Family members of anther Sri Lankan politician had tested positive after consuming this potion.

Bandara, who was hailed by the pro-government media houses, had claimed he had received this syrup's formula directly from a Hindu goddess, Kali. However, the addition of honey and nutmeg was his idea, he claimed.

The Sri Lankan government, however, has tried desperately to distance itself from any association with this self-proclaimed holy man. "Although some parliamentarians took it, the government does not endorse it," said Keheliya Rambukwella, the minister of mass media.

Last month, thousands had defied the coronavirus restrictions of social distancing and stay-at-home orders to visit Bandara's village and get the "miracle potion" to fight the coronavirus.