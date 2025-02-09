OpenAI is set to make its television advertising debut during the 2025 Super Bowl. Though the company has not officially confirmed the news, this marks a significant step for OpenAI as it enters the competitive world of Super Bowl commercials, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Alongside its Super Bowl debut, OpenAI has also undergone its first rebrand, rolling out a new logo and typeface. The design is meant to combine geometric precision with a humanised, approachable feel, in an effort to balance its technical roots with a more welcoming image.

Super Bowl's advertising space

With Super Bowl commercials known for their creativity and massive reach, the event offers one of the most coveted advertising opportunities in the world. The cost of a 30-second commercial during the 2025 game is reportedly up to $8 million, securing an audience of millions of viewers across the globe.

The 2024 Super Bowl attracted an estimated 210 million viewers, making it a prime stage for brands eager to showcase their innovations to a global audience.

AI rivals also eye the spotlight

OpenAI won't be the only AI company vying for attention during the big game. Google, which ran AI ads last year, will return with a promotion for its Gemini language model. However, Google had to revise its earlier ad after it was criticized for an overstated cheese fact. Meta will also be advertising its AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses, while Anthropic, Amazon-backed, has chosen to sit out the 2025 Super Bowl.

(With inputs from agencies)