/OpenAI just cut prices by 80%, 3 days after China gave its best model away free

Three days after a Chinese laboratory gave away the largest AI model ever released for free, OpenAI cut its prices by up to 80 per cent.

The Cuts

On July 30, OpenAI reduced pricing on its two lower-cost GPT-5.6 models by as much as 80 per cent. The entry-level GPT-5.6 Luna now costs 20 cents per million input tokens.

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That figure is worth pausing on. Frontier-class language model access cost dollars per million tokens as recently as last year. Twenty cents per million is approaching the price of bandwidth — the point at which the model itself stops being a meaningful line item in most applications' cost structures.

Alongside the price cuts, OpenAI granted roughly 100,000 researchers free access to its frontier models through 2027.

The Timing

The context is Kimi K3. On July 27, Moonshot AI released the full weights of its 2.8-trillion-parameter model for free public download — the largest open-weight AI release in history, and one that had already topped coding leaderboards during its API-only period.

A free, downloadable model of that capability sets a hard ceiling on what anyone can charge for comparable performance. A developer who can self-host Kimi K3 pays only for the hardware to run it. OpenAI cutting to 20 cents per million tokens is a direct response to that arithmetic: at a low enough price, renting from OpenAI becomes cheaper and simpler than self-hosting a 1.4-terabyte model.

The free researcher access serves a parallel purpose. Open weights are especially attractive to academic and research users, who often lack budget but shape which tools the next generation of engineers learns on. Giving 100,000 researchers free frontier access through 2027 defends precisely the constituency most likely to migrate to a free Chinese alternative.

The Broader Collapse In Prices

The July price war has been unusually compressed. OpenAI's GPT-5.6 family launched starting at $1 per million tokens. Meta entered the paid market for the first time with Muse Spark 1.1 at $1.25 input and $4.25 output, roughly a quarter of what rivals charged. Anthropic launched Claude Opus 5 at $5 and $25 while simultaneously retreating on Fable 5 pricing under competitive pressure. Kimi K3 undercut all of them, then removed the price entirely.

Within a single month, the going rate for frontier-class AI has fallen by roughly an order of magnitude.

Who Absorbs The Cost

Falling prices are unambiguously good for developers and users. The question is who pays for them.

OpenAI has raised its projected compute spending through 2030 to approximately $750 billion, and its chief financial officer has privately raised concerns about the company's ability to honour those contracts if revenue does not keep pace. Nvidia is reportedly in talks to guarantee some $250 billion of financing for OpenAI's Ohio data centre campus, in part because OpenAI cannot secure an investment-grade credit rating on its own.