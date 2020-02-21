On Valentine's day, Musk brought $10 million of Tesla shares

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly brought shares of Tesla Inc worth as much as $10 million on February 14.

As per a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk's purchase of Tesla shared raised his holding to around 18 per cent, roughly 34 million.

The shares were purchased roughly at an average of $767 each. On Wednesday, Tesla's shared closed at a record high of $917.42.

Also read: Elon Musk calls Facebook 'lame' and urges people to 'delete' it

Last Thursday, Tesla Inc announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering as the electric-car maker taps into an astronomical jump in its share price in the past few months.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has repeatedly assured investors that the company will not need to raise more money. As recently as last month, Musk said, "It doesn't make sense to raise money. Diluting the company to pay down debt doesn't sound like a wise move."

Also read: Elon Musk just dropped his EDM track 'Don't Doubt Ur Vibe'

The company said it would offer 2.65 million shares, of which Musk himself will buy up to $10 million in shares. Board member and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will purchase $1 million Tesla shares, news agency Reuters reported.