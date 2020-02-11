Elon Musk calls Facebook 'lame' and urges people to 'delete' it

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk tweeted ''#DeleteFacebook it's lame'' in response to a tweet from actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen calling out the social media platform for its increased regulation of content.

Baron Cohen asked in his post why was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg permitted to "control the information seen by 2.5 billion people," when regulators wouldn't permit one person to wield the same power over water or electricity supplies.

We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people.



We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people.



Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people?



Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor! pic.twitter.com/o4hNRFNpgt — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) February 5, 2020

The company did not respond to a request for comment on Baron Cohen and Musk's tweets.

Baron Cohen is a vocal critic of social media platforms, including Twitter and YouTube, describing them as "the greatest propaganda machine in history."

In 2018, Musk had deleted the Facebook pages of Tesla and SpaceX after the tech giant was challenged on Twitter to do so.

The #DeleteFacebook gained prominence after the world's largest social network upset users by mishandling data, which ended up in the hands of Cambridge Analytica a political consultancy that worked on US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

"What's Facebook?" Musk had tweeted then.

He had also said that he doesn't like Facebook because it unsettles him.

The criticism of Facebook by Baron Cohen and Musk follows author Stephen King's announcement earlier this month that he has quit Facebook over false information and inadequate protection of privacy.

Facebook has defended its policy on political ads and says hate speech is banned from its platform, as is anyone who advocates for violence.

Musk has had run-ins with Facebook Inc founder Mark Zuckerberg in the past.

Last year, a war of words broke out between Musk and Zuckerberg over whether robots will become smart enough to kill their human creators.

When Zuckerberg was asked about Musk's views on the dangers of robots, he chided "naysayers" whose "doomsday scenarios" were "irresponsible."

In response, Musk tweeted: "His understanding of the subject is limited.