Stephen King leaves Facebook citing misleading information and lack of privacy

Author Stephen King has quit Facebook after citing misleading information in political advertisements and questioning the privacy rights of social media platform.

The novelist, 72, took to Twitter to express his concern regarding the media giant's privacy policies and its refusal to prohibit political advertisements. Stephen King has 5.6 million followers on Twitter.

I'm quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that's allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users' privacy. Follow me (and Molly, aka The Thing of Evil) on Twitter, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 1, 2020 ×

Facebook is yet to respond to the accusation.

It is noteworthy that Facebook has been increasingly scrutinised for allowing politicians to run false advertisements. It was also recently condemned by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Capitol Hill.

Interestingly, on January 9, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had reaffirmed that the social media platform would prohibit or fact-check political advertisements and it will limit how specific groups were targetted by the application.

Twitter had announced in October that it would ban political advertisements.

Highly- targeted political advertisements can influence the political opinions of the users and undermine political discourse by decreasing the chances of opponents and press to view certain ads.

King is politically active and is an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump.

He has written more than 50 books and is famous for his works in the horror and the fantasy genres. His books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide