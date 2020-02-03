Michael Bloomberg attacks Trump's 'fake hair, obesity and spray-on tan' after 'Mini Mike' jibe 

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Feb 03, 2020, 11.15 AM(IST)

Trump, who often coins derisive nicknames for his political opponents, also unleashed a series of tweets dismissing Bloomberg as "mini Mike" on Saturday evening. Photograph:( AFP )

The remarks, made through the Democratic presidential candidate’s press secretary, came in response to Trump's remarks to FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity, coupled with a series of Twitter posts late on Saturday,

Michael Bloomberg on Sunday attacked Donald Trump, calling the president  “a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity and his spray-on tan”.

The remarks, made through the Democratic presidential candidate’s press secretary, came in response to Trump's remarks to FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity, coupled with a series of Twitter posts late on Saturday.

Trump told Hannity in an interview that Bloomberg, who stands at about 5 feet 8 inches compared to the president's 6 feet 3 inches, had requested a box to stand on during the Democratic debates, reported news agency Reuters.

Last week, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) scrapped a rule requiring that candidates meet a threshold of grassroots donations, opening the door for Bloomberg to participate in a February 19 debate in Nevada. Bloomberg, a late entry to the race, has pledged not to take any donations and to finance his campaign. 

"He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled to that? Really. Does that mean everyone else gets a box?" Trump asked Hannity during the interview which was taped on Saturday at the Republican president's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The president also said he would “love to run against Bloomberg. I would love it”.

Bloomberg told reporters in Los Angeles he would “stand twice as tall as he does on the stage that matters” and said Trump “knows that I can beat him”. 

Bloomberg has previously goaded Trump about their respective fortunes. According to Forbes, Bloomberg is worth around $60bn, 17 times as much as Trump.

(With inputs from Reuters) 
 

