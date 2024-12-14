Berlin, Germany

Researchers have recovered the oldest known DNA from modern humans in Europe, unearthing a mysterious and extinct branch of the human family tree. These early Homo sapiens arrived over 45,000 years ago, intermixed with Neanderthals, and left no surviving descendants.

Ancient bones found in German cave

The groundbreaking discovery stems from 13 bone fragments found in a cave beneath a medieval castle in Ranis, Germany. These remains belonged to six individuals, including a mother, her daughter and distant relatives, forming part of a pioneering population of early humans that ultimately vanished.

Published in the journal Nature on Thursday (Dec 12), the study was conducted by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, in collaboration with the University of Reading and the University of Bristol.

Clues from Neanderthal ancestry

The genetic analysis revealed that these ancient humans carried about 2.9 per cent Neanderthal DNA, a level similar to that of modern humans. The mixing likely occurred 1,500 years earlier when Homo sapiens migrated out of Africa and encountered Neanderthals living in Eurasia.

Vanished Chapter of Humanity

This group of early Europeans included individuals who shared ancestry with another ancient human from Zlatý kůň in the Czech Republic, whose DNA was sequenced in a previous study. Together, they formed part of a population that disappeared, leaving no genetic trace in people alive today.

According to researchers, these humans likely had dark skin, dark hair and brown eyes, reflecting their recent African origins.

An ancient human population, to which the Ranis family group belonged, eventually vanished without leaving any genetic traces in modern humans. Other ancient lineages, including Neanderthals, also went extinct around 40,000 years ago.

Johannes Krause, director of archaeogenetics at the Max Planck Institute, noted that these findings suggest Homo sapiens may not have played a role in the extinction of Neanderthals, challenging long-held assumptions about human history.

