New Delhi, India

As per a new study, the food you are consuming may have been badly affecting the ability of the body to fight cancer cells present in the colon.

The overconsumption of a certain kind of omega-6 fatty acids, which is most probably becoming a part of the diet because of ultra-processed foods, is most likely hindering tumour-fighting and anti-inflammatory properties of essential fatty acid omega-3.

“There are mutations every day in the GI (gastrointestinal) tract, and normally they’re quashed right away by the immune system with the help of molecules or mediators from omega-3s,” said Dr Timothy Yeatman, who is the study's senior co-author which was published on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The study has been published in Gut, the journal of the British Society of Gastroenterology .

“But if you have a body subjected to years of a chronic inflammatory milieu created by an imbalance of omega-6s, the type commonly found in ultra-processed and junk foods, I believe it’s easier for a mutation to take hold and harder for the body to fight it,” said Yeatman, who is a professor at the Tampa General Hospital Cancer Institute.

Omega-6 fatty acids dominate the Western diet?

As per experts, a Western diet is filled with omega-6 fatty acids because of seed oils used to prepare it and 70 per cent of the food supply in the United States is dominated by ultra-processed foods.

Linoleic acid, which is an omega-6 fatty acid that is available in sunflower, corn, peanut, soybean and safflower oils, is the most common omega-6 present in the food supply of the US.

“It’s a leap to say that omega-6s from ultra-processed foods are the cause. Americans have few omega-3s because they dislike fatty fish such as mackerel, herring and sardines, which are great sources,” said Dr. Bill Harris, who is a professor at the University of South Dakota, while speaking to CNN.

“Don’t blame the omega-6s, it’s not their fault — it’s the lack of omega-3 fatty acids that’s the problem,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)