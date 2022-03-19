Now, British firm sacks more than 800 employees over Zoom call

After Better.com, another firm has sacked over 800 employees on a Zoom call.

The British shipping company, P&O Ferries, seems to have followed into the footsteps of Vishal Garg-led firm, which had fired 900 of its employees over the Zoom call.

The call was a very short one as the employees were informed about the termination of their services in just about 3 minutes, as per the reports.

Also Read: Recycled plastic bottles pass more harmful chemicals into contents than new ones, warn researchers

The shipping company had sent a video message to its staff about a “major announcement” on March 17.

In the video, a company executive, said, “The company has made the decision that its vessels going forward will be primarily crewed by a third party crew provider. Therefore, I am sorry to inform you that this means your employment is terminated with immediate effect on the grounds of redundancy. Your final day of employment is today.”

The announcement had left the staff in utter shock. The official had also said that the employees would be compensated.

Also Read: Chinese researchers claim to develop satellite-killing weapon

The dismal move was slammed by the netizens and politicians. Reacting to the announcement, British MP Karl Turner, said," All of that money should be clawed back. Any money that the British taxpayer provided for that business should be taken back from them and the government should be asking the company to get around the table with the unions and negotiate some sort of deal.”

In a statement, the company said it had no choice but to make this decision. The company, P&O Ferris, seems to have suffered a loss of £200 million in two years.

(With inputs from agencies)