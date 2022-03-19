Chinese researchers claim to develop satellite-killing weapon

If researchers of China are to be believed, a microwave machine called 'Relativistic Klystron Amplifier (RKA)’ has been developed by them.

What’s so special about it? The machine can be used to jam or destroy satellites in space, as per researchers. It seems to have the power to burn out sensitive electronics in satellites.

The device, which can generate a wave burst measuring five-megawatts in the Ka-band, can be mounted onto satellites to attack enemy assets in space, Taiwan News reported, citing Asia Times.

The Ka-band is a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, which is increasingly used for both civil and military purposes.

It, however, cannot be used to shoot targets in space from the ground.

This technology can function as a high-powered weapon, a Beijing-based space scientist told Taiwan News on condition of anonymity. The expert said that its power was "overwhelming just to think about."

China denies the RKA is a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW), which is a system that uses concentrated electromagnetic energy to destroy enemy equipment in a physical conflict.

Still, it can send beams, which are strong enough to rip through metallic materials moving at speed, reported Taiwan News.

