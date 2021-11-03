Now, a new gadget can tell what food is bad for your body

Nutritious food is essential for survival of the human beings. Well, at several times, many people tend to eat whatever looks good or seems tasty without understanding about its effect on the health.

This issue has become a big cause of concern for several people as several health problems have been mounting in the society for some time. These can be attributed to lifestyle, food choices, less or no workout and others.

Well, no need to fret as a new gadget has been developed by Irish engineers, Aonghus Shortt and Peter Harte, which can prove beneficial in this regard.

These engineers have founded FoodMarble, a startup, which has invented portable devices.

These devices measure just 5 centimeters in length. It can test the hydrogen levels in a person's breath, which is a key signal for digestive disorders.

The device allows users to test for hydrogen after meals. It gives real-time feedback on what food is bad for body.

This device can prove helpful in solving several health issues as it tells what to eat. After the problem is identified, many lifestyle and dietary changes can fix it permanently.

The readings from the device are transmitted to the app through Bluetooth. Users can log what they eat and over a course of time, spot the ingredients that trigger the symptoms.

