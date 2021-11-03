In a first, astronauts get to relish space-grown chillies on ISS

For the first time, astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) munched on tacos, which had chilli peppers grown on the premises itself.

As part of an experiment by NASA to see what kinds of food can be grown in space, the seeds were brought to the ISS in June. The experiment seems to be one of the first steps to help establish possible food sources for long missions.

On Friday, the first peppers were harvested, NASA said.

In a tweet on the same day, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said that the crew tasted the peppers, and that they were used in tacos along with fajita beef and vegetables.

Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! 😁). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

She dubbed them as her "best space tacos yet."

In July, NASA said that as part of its Plant Habitat-04 investigation, the peppers would grow for about four months. It said the process was "the first time NASA astronauts will cultivate a crop of chilli peppers on the station from seeds to maturity."

The crew can eat the peppers if they seemed good, and also bring some back to Earth for study, said NASA.

In tweet, McArthur said that the astronauts had to fill in surveys after tasting the peppers.

