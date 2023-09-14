Norway's Princess Martha Louise to marry her shaman Durek Verrett in August 2024

Norway's Princess Martha Louise will marry self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett on August 31 next year, the couple announced on Wednesday (September 13).

Princess is the oldest child of King Harald and Queen Sonja. In a statement, the king, queen and Crown Prince Haakon congratulated the couple, welcoming Durek Verrett into the family.

The wedding announcement has come despite the romance between the 51-year-old princess and Verrett not going down well in the country.

The wedding will take place at Geiranger, on the shores of the same-named fjord, which has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in southwestern Norway.

The couple said in a statement: "We are incredibly happy to be able to celebrate our love in Geiranger's beautiful surroundings."

Verrett calls himself a "sixth generation shaman" and counts Gwyneth Paltrow and Antonio Banderas among his followers. But in Norway, his alternative medicine methods and statements have seen him labelled a "quack".

The princess gave up her royal duties last year to focus on her alternative medicine business, which she runs with her fiance. She kept her title but agreed not to use it in her commercial endeavours. She was previously married to Ari Behn, a flamboyant writer who committed suicide in 2019, three years after their divorce.

Some even slam the African-American as he once suggested that cancer is a choice, and recommended exercises to remove "imprints" from women's vaginas left by previous sexual partners.

On his website sold $222 medallions dubbed a "Spirit Optimizer" which he claimed helped him overcome COVID-19.

"He's an imposter, a charlatan and a quack," columnist and humourist Dagfinn Nordbo wrote last year.

While Verrett has admitted that his beliefs may be unsettling for some, however, he claims he is a victim of racism.

