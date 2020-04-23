North Korean capital witness panic buying of food after strict covid-19 norms announced

The capital city of North Korea this week witnessed consumers “panic buying” food products which have led to stores run out of stock for the others, according to media reports from the country.

This came after stringent measures were announced for Pyongyang revealed by media filings. There was a shortage mainly for imported fruits and vegetables initially but now it spread to other goods as well.

Media houses also reported that the price of staple food items was rising after the capital witnessed a steep rise in demand and people indulging in panic buying.

North Korea had sealed its border in January when it saw a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in China. Kim’s government claims that the country has no confirmed cases but U.S. is fairly confident that North Korea has cases, seeing a lack in military activities, according to General Robert Abrams, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, told to reporters in March.

Shortage of food in North Korea is not new, a famine in the 1990s had killed 10 per cent of the population, according to data.

The United Nation World Food Program warned earlier this week that the pandemic might make things worse leading to starvation in the developing countries. The WFP said that 40 per cent of North Korea is undernourished.

Apart from coronavirus fears, one more reason appears related to this panic buying and that is rumours about leader Kim Jong Un's health.

North Korean state media made no mention of new appearances by leader Kim Jong Un, amid continued international speculation over his health following reports he underwent surgery.

Kim was not present for his grandfather’s and state founder, Kim IL Sung’s birthday celebrations. He has not been since there is rising conjecture of his ill health.

News agency in Korea reported that the North Korean President had written a letter to the Syrian president, Bashar-al-Assad.

US officials were told on Monday that Kim was critical after undergoing the cardiovascular surgery last week and was not sure about his current condition. Whereas the South Korean President’s office said that Kim is doing his regular work in the rural parts of the country.

The health conditions of the North Korean President is a protected secret, known only to a few close people. Donald Trump said that he is not aware of Kim’s heath currently but he will reach out to him.

“I assume that Kim Jong-un is still in full control of the Korean nuclear forces and the Korean military forces. I have no reason not to assume that,” said General John Hyten, vice chairman, U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.