US coronavirus timeline shifts three weeks earlier in wake of new disclosure

The coronavirus timeline in the United States has shifted weeks earlier as it is being reported that two people with COVID-19 died in California as much as three weeks before the US "registered" its first death from the disease in late February.

The two Santa Clara County patients died at home -- a 57-year-old woman on February 6 and a 69-year-old man on February 17. Neither had travelled out of the country to a coronavirus outbreak area.

The infections in the two patients were confirmed by way of autopsy tissue samples that were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for analysis. The county coroner's office received the results on Tuesday. County officials said the tissue samples from the two patients were, however, sent to the CDC in mid-March.

This gap, experts say, only may have led to delays in issuing stay-at-home orders in the nation's most populous state.

Dr Sara Cody, health director in Northern California's Santa Clara County, on Wednesday said the deaths were missed because of a scarcity of testing and the federal government's limited guidance on who should be tested.

The epidemic emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

Family members identified the woman as Patricia Dowd of San Jose, a manager at a semiconductor company who became sick in late January with flu-like symptoms. She appeared to recover and was working from home the day she died. Her daughter found her, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Dowd travelled to various countries several times a year and had planned to visit China later in the year, her brother-in-law, Jeff Macias, told the paper.

The first known death from the virus in the US was reported on February 29 in Kirkland, Washington, a Seattle suburb. Officials later attributed two February 26 deaths to the virus.

The February 6 death suggests the virus was circulating in California in late January, if not earlier.

Previously, the first infection reported anywhere in the US was in the Seattle area on January 21. California put all 40 million of its residents under a near-lockdown on March 20.