China's asymptomatic cases increase to over 980

China reported 27 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking their total to 984.

Asymptomatic cases refer to people who are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

Besides the 27 asymptomatic patients, 10 new confirmed COVID cases, including six from Chinese returning from abroad, were reported in the country on Wednesday.

No death was reported on Wednesday.

With this, the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in China increased to 82,798, including 4,632 fatalities and 1,616 imported cases.

The 27 new asymptomatic cases, including one from abroad, were reported on the mainland, and 984 such asymptomatic patients, including 166 from abroad, were still under medical observation.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, 1,033 confirmed cases, including four deaths, were reported in Hong Kong. Macao registered 45 COVID-19 cases and Taiwan 426, including six fatalities.

A total of 678 patients in Hong Kong, 26 in Macao and 236 in Taiwan have been recovered.