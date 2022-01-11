North Korea tests another suspected ballistic missile

Just days after Kim Jong-Un's regime said it had tested a hypersonic missile, South Korea's military said North Korea tested a suspected ballistic missile which fell into the sea on Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, North Korea had tested what it called a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile.

The development comes even as UN Security Council met on Monday to discuss North Korea's missile launch last week.

Also Read in Pics: How North Korea graduated from Russian Scud-B to hypersonic missiles

South Korea's military said the new test was conducted in the morning on Tuesday as the "projectile" landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called it "regrettable".

The South Korean military said it was "monitoring" the situation. North Korea has not officially confirmed the new missile test.

UN members including Japan and Albania had condemned last week's missile test even as US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called it a "miscalculation and escalation" on part of North Korea.

Watch: North Korea tests Hypersonic missile

"(North Korea) makes these military investments at the expense of the well-being of the North Korean people," the US ambassador said.

Although North Korea had maintained it was open to talks but demanded the US should drop hostile policy towards the island nation amid escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula.

Also Read: South Korea calls North’s recent hypersonic missile launch claim an 'exaggeration'

The talks between the US and North Korea has been stalled since 2019 when former President Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong-Un had collapsed, although the Biden administration expressed its willingness to restart talks but there has been no movement.

(With inputs from Agencies)

