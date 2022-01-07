How North Korea graduated from Russian Scud-B to hypersonic missiles

North Korea said it has conducted a second hypersonic missile test, a sophisticated technology it is pursuing as a top priority for its arsenal.

North Korea's Scud-B missile

North Korea started working in the late 1970s on a version of the Soviet Scud-B missile with a range of around 300 kilometres carrying out its first test in 1984.

Between 1987 and 1992, it developed longer-range missiles, including the Taepodong-1 (2,500 km) and Taepodong-2 (6,700 km).

