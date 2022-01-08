South Korea calls North’s recent hypersonic missile launch claim an 'exaggeration'

Calling North Korea's claim of recently launched hypersonic missile an exaggeration, South Korea said on Friday that it was a normal ballistic missile, which could be intercepted.

Although South Korea has avoided to dispute such weapons tests by North in the past, it chose to change the course this time. The move will surely attract sharp reaction from Pyongyang.

The Defence Ministry of South Korea has said that it believes North Korea hasn't acquired the technologies needed to launch a hypersonic weapon.

In a report, it said that North Korea seems to have fired a type of ballistic missile on Wednesday, which was displayed in October during a weapons exhibition in Pyongyang.

It also said that South Korean and US forces could shoot it down.

North Korea's claim that the weapon had flown 700 kilometres and maneuvered laterally appeared to be an exaggeration, the ministry said.

The claim seems to have been aimed at boosting confidence of domestic audience in its missile programme, the officials said.

The launch on Wednesday was the country’s second claimed hypersonic missile test.

According to its state media, the missile made a 120-kilometre lateral movement before precisely hitting a target around 700 kilometres away. The test had confirmed the weapon's flight control and stability.

