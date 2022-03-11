North Korea preparing for new long-range ICBM’s full-range test, says US

Is North Korea preparing for a full-range test of an ICBM? (file photo) Photograph:( Reuters )
The tests seem to be of a missile, which is reportedly larger than an ICBM launched by North Korea in 2017. It was assessed to be capable of reaching the United States
The Biden administration has warned on Thursday that North Korea is preparing for a full-range test of an ICBM. It could come soon.
The two missile launches carried out in recent weeks by the country were test firings for a powerful new long-range ICBM.
According to a senior administration official on the condition of anonymity on Thursday, American missile defense and reconnaissance forces in the Pacific have been placed in a state of "enhanced readiness" in preparation for a full-range test.
The March 4 and February 26 launches have been claimed by North Korea to be carried out to test cameras to be installed on a future spy satellite.
Several UN Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from firing ICBMs. On Friday, the US will announce a new round of sanctions, which will look to make it more difficult for the country to access technology needed for its weapons programmes, the official said.
(With inputs from agencies)