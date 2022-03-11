North Korea preparing for new long-range ICBM’s full-range test, says US

The Biden administration has warned on Thursday that North Korea is preparing for a full-range test of an ICBM. It could come soon.

The two missile launches carried out in recent weeks by the country were test firings for a powerful new long-range ICBM.

The tests seem to be of a missile, which is reportedly larger than an ICBM launched by North Korea in 2017. It was assessed to be capable of reaching the United States.

According to a senior administration official on the condition of anonymity on Thursday, American missile defense and reconnaissance forces in the Pacific have been placed in a state of "enhanced readiness" in preparation for a full-range test.

The March 4 and February 26 launches have been claimed by North Korea to be carried out to test cameras to be installed on a future spy satellite.

Several UN Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from firing ICBMs. On Friday, the US will announce a new round of sanctions, which will look to make it more difficult for the country to access technology needed for its weapons programmes, the official said.

