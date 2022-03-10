Japan PM congratulates South Korea's President-elect Yoon, looks for improvement in ties

The election of Yoon Suk-yeol as South Korea's next president has been welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

The PM said he hoped to work closely with him to rebuild healthier ties with the neighbour.

Kishida told reporters, "I offer my heartfelt congratulations on his election. Especially now as the international community faces major change, healthy Japan-South Korea relations are ... indispensable."

On Thursday, 60-year-old Yoon also talked with US President Joe Biden over call, Yonhap News reported, citing Yoon's party.

In Wednesday's presidential election, conservative Yoon was elected president. Ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung conceded defeat and congratulated his opponent.

The election witnessed a wave of discontent over scandals, economic policy and gender wars. It has reshaped the political future of Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Yoon’s victory in the bitterly fought election means a remarkable turnaround for the main conservative bloc. It is now known as the People Power Party.

The party had been struggling to regroup since the 2017 snap election was held after the impeachment and ouster of then President Park Geun-hye.

At a victory ceremony with supporters, Yoon said, "I would pay attention to people's livelihoods, provide warm welfare services to the needy, and make utmost efforts so that our country serves as a proud, responsible member of the international community and the free world."

