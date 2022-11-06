North Korea fires missiles as US-South Korea drills end

North Korea on Saturday (October 5) fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea, according to South Korean military. The launch came close on the heels of a six-day military exercise between the US and South Korea.

North Korea has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile, drawing condemnation from the United States, South Korea and Japan, and raising speculation it could be preparing to resume nuclear weapons testing for the first time since 2017.

Launches that took place on Saturday took place between 11:31 and 11:59 am (0231-0259 GMT)

The missiles flew about 130 km (80 miles), reaching an altitude of about 20 km (10 miles), Seoul said.

The allied exercise 'Vigilant Storm' involved some 240 military aircraft and two US B-1B strategic bombers, as well as four F-16 and four F-35A fighters, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This exercise marked firt time a B-1B bomber plane was deployed i US-South Korea drill since 2017.

Pyongyang on Friday demanded the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises. South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday.

Also Read | Amid North Korea's threats, US deploys strategic bomber to join air drills with South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a daily record 23 missiles, with one landing off the coast of South Korea for the first time, after Pyongyang threatened to take powerful measures unless Washington halts allied air exercises with South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE