‘No sugar-coating’: Ahead of UNGA, UN chief warns global leaders the world is in ‘great peril’

In speeches and remarks leading up to the beginning of the United Nations General Assembly leaders’ meeting in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a grim warning saying that the world is in “great peril” citing the “immense” task of managing a plethora of issues. Notably, this will be the first in-person meeting in three years.

The leaders must tackle conflicts, climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality while also addressing the division of major powers the conditions of which have deteriorated further since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, earlier this year, reported the Associated Press. The UN chief cited reasons for the great peril like the “immense” task of saving a planet that is “literally on fire,” while also dealing with the persisting Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, he reportedly also highlighted the “a lack of access to finance for developing countries to recover – a crisis not seen in a generation”, he also mentioned how this has also led to a setback for sectors like health and education along with women’s rights.

According to the UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres is set to deliver his “state of the world” speech on Tuesday’s opening of the high-level meet. On Monday, while speaking to the press, the spokesperson also indicated that the UN chief’s remarks will be “a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card” for a world “where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk". He added, "There will be no sugar-coating in his remarks, but he will outline reasons for hope.”

On Monday, Guterres also spoke at a meeting to promote the UN goals for 2030 which reportedly include, ending extreme poverty, ensuring quality education for all children and achieving gender equality. He further indicated that the current perils that the world is facing make it “tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side.” However, goals like education, dignified jobs, full equality for women and girls, comprehensive health care and action to tackle the climate crisis, are some of the goals that cannot wait, said the UN chief.

During Monday’s meeting, he also called for public and private financial investments to help achieve these goals, but above all the UN chief called for peace, the media reported. The 77th General Assembly session of the world leaders is to be held in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is notably Europe’s first major war since World War II, which has led to a plethora of issues including the global food crisis and has opened fissures among major powers in the world.



The UNGA this year is to be attended by nearly 150 heads of state and governments from all around the world who are also reportedly on the speakers’ list. At the top of the agenda for most is the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has led to the loss of important grain and fertilizer exports from Kyiv while Moscow has triggered a food crisis, especially in developing nations sending the price of food, cost of living and the inflation through the roof. While these issues are high on the agenda for many, diplomats are not expecting any breakthroughs this week, the AP reported.

