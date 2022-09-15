UN chief says chances for peace 'minimal' after call with Putin

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his pessimism about situation in Ukraine. After a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Guterres said that prospects of peace were 'minimal' at present. The secretary-general said that he and Putin discusses efforts to overcome "obstacles" related Russia's food and fertiliser exports. He warned that it would be "naive" to believe there has been sufficient progress towards ending Ukraine war

"I have the feeling we are still far away from peace. I would be lying if I would say it could happen soon," Guterres told a press conference.

"I have no illusion; at the present moment the chances of a peace deal are minimal," he added, noting that even a ceasefire is "not in sight."

Guterres said that he was maintaining contact with both sides and hoped that "one day it will be possible to go to a higher level of discussion."

In the meantime, talks continue on Russian exports.

Guterres said he spoke with Putin earlier Wednesday and that they discussed the exports initiative "and its extension and its possible expansion."

A two-part agreement -- allowing both the flow of Ukraine's grain exports blocked by the war and Russia's food and fertilizer exports -- was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July and is scheduled to last 120 days.

While some three million tons of grain have been allowed to leave Ukraine, Russia says exports of its own foodstuffs and fertilizer continue to suffer under Western sanctions, which have targeted Moscow for its military assault.

(With inputs from agencies)

