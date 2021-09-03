No more laughing gas: UK set to ban Nitrous Oxide soon

One of the most popular drugs among the young people of the UK is about to be criminalised in the country, Priti Patel said.

As per a report, one on ten (more than half a million) young people between the age of 16 and 24, have been inhaling nitrous oxide in the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she is ready to "take tough action" on the widespread usage of this laughing gas in the UK. As per reports, Patel is planning to criminalise possession of this drug.

Patel has directed the independent Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) to review the harms of nitrous oxide, in order to help the government take a concrete decision on its legal status.

Laughing gas "can cause serious long-term effects such as vitamin B12 deficiency and anaemia. It is also commonly used at antisocial gatherings and leads to widespread littering in public places, bringing misery to communities," Patel said. "Misusing drugs can have a devastating impact on lives and communities. We are determined to do all we can to address this issue and protect the futures of our children and young people."

The drug is widely available in small cylinders which is then usually transferred to a balloon, from which young people inhale it in form of a gas. Commonly known as the laughing gas, it is a common sight in clubs and parties.

Nitrous oxide is also easily available online, however, majority of the suppliers attach a warning against using this drug for psychoactive properties.

While Patel believes this is an important step to control drug usage in the country, some experts have opposed this move and warned against a possible spread of hesitancy in young people.

"The government’s insistence on criminalisation and incarceration for minor drug offences worsens problems linked to illicit drug use, including social inequality and violence," said Burcu Borysik, head of policy at the Royal Society for Public Health. "The heavy-handed enforcement approach to drugs does nothing but spread fear among young people, prevents them from seeking the support they need, and unnecessarily drags them into the criminal justice system."