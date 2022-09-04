No 3 leader in Chinese government to visit Russia

Li Zhanshu, no.3 leader of China is due to visit Russia next week, as per reports in Chinese state media on Sunday (September 4). Li will thus become highest-ranking Communist Party politician to travel to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

China and Russia as part of what they call a "no limits" relationship, have ramped up co-operation and have drawn closer as a counterweight to US.

China has not condemned Russia's Ukraine invasion and has even provided diplomatic cover by blasting Western sanctions.

Li will pay official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea from Wednesday until September 17, according to the official Xinhua news agency. He will attend Eastern Economic Forum due to be held from Monday in Russia's far eastern city Vladivostok.

Li, 72, is likely to retire from his role in the Communist Party at a landmark conference next month, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-busting third consecutive term in office.

Xi himself has not left China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE