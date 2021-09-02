Nikki Haley warns Biden against China trying to take over Bagram air force base

US’ former envoy to the United Nations Nikki Haley has urged the American President Joe Biden to get in contact with its allies such as India, Taiwan, Ukraine, Australia and Japan and ensure that the US will stand by them in times of need.

"The first thing you should do is immediately start connecting with our allies, whether it's Taiwan, whether it's Ukraine, whether it's Israel, whether it's India, Australia, Japan, all of them, and reassure them that we will have their back and that we need them as well," Haley said.

Also read | Taliban shows off its might by carrying out parade with US army's weapons

Haley, in conversation with American news channel, Fox News, said it is high time the Biden administration launches anti-terrorist effort across the world and also ensure cybersecurity.

She also warned the Biden administration against a possible move by China towards the Bagram Air Force Base, which could bring in more planned terrorist attacks a possibility in the near future.

"We need to make sure that we are going on an anti-terrorist effort across the world, because we are now going to see -- with this moral victory that the jihadists have, you are going to see a heavy recruitment campaign around the world. You are going to see more lone wolf situations," she explained. "We need to make sure we are protected. We need to make sure our cybersecurity is strong, because actors like Russia are going to continue to hack us because we show no signs of willing to fight back. We need to watch China, because I think you are going to see China make a move for Bagram Air Force Base."

Also read | 'Don't forget me here': Biden's former interpreter left in Afghanistan

Haley accused Biden of breaking the trust and confidence the allies and Americans. She claimed that the American allies are now negotiating without involving the US as they are unable to understand why is the US doing what they are doing.

"If you look at the fact that the jihadists are celebrating in the streets because America has run out of town – and they left them with billions of dollars' worth of equipment and ammunition as a housewarming present," she said.