'Don't forget me here': Biden's former interpreter left in Afghanistan

As the US forces left Afghanistan, reports have been coming in about people who have been left behind by the Biden administration.

The latest addition to this growing list of allies left in Afghanistan is an old interpreter of US President Joe Biden, according to local media house Wall Street Journal.

Mohammed (a name used by Wall Street Journal to protect his identity) had helped rescue Biden in a 2008 Afghan snowstorm. Back then, Biden was a senator who was stuck with two other lawmakers while visiting Afghanistan. A snowstorm had interfered their plans and forced their helicopter to land in a remote are where Mohammed had helped the US officials.

He was closely involved with the US Army at that time and had also been participating in combat missions. Mohammed had joined a small military Quick Reaction Force that recued Biden and other lawmakers from mountains after driving from Bagram airbase.

However, Mohammed failed to get a spot on the recue flights that were run by the US Army. Apparently, he failed to get his application sorted on time due to the hectic process, which led to him getting stuck in Kabul.

"Hello Mr. President: Save me and my family,” Mohammed was quoted saying by the media house. "Don't forget me here."

Mohammed, along with his wife and four children, is now in hiding to ensure his family’s safety under the Taliban rule.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she is aware about Mohammed and the administration is trying to get him out of Afghanistan at the earliest.

"Our message to him is thank you for fighting by our side in the last 20 years," Psaki said. "We will get you out. We will honour your service."