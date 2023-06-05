Nikki Haley, Republican presidential candidate, criticises Trump and DeSantis on Ukraine war

Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate in the race for the US White House, has criticised her two contenders, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for their stance on Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Haley, who previously served as the UN ambassador under Trump, took issue with their refusal to express a clear position on whether they want Ukraine to succeed in its war against Russia. What is their stand? In a recent statement, Trump stated that he wanted the war to end and that he would assist in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

DeSantis too has expressed his support for a settlement to the war and said he hoped for an end to the fighting by the time he becomes the president in January 2025.

Haley, during a CNN town hall event in Iowa, criticized DeSantis for referring to the conflict as a "territorial dispute," a statement he has since retracted.

"For them to sit there and say that this is a territorial dispute - that's just not the case, or to say that we should stay neutral," she told voters.

She argued that it is in the best interest of national security for Ukraine to win the conflict. The issue of Ukraine tends to divide Republicans due to varying positions on isolationism among primary voters. Republican contenders In the upcoming elections the number of Republican contenders will this week reach double digits, reports Reuters.

Despite being among the Republican contenders, Haley faces strong competition from Trump, who leads the field with 49 per cent support, and DeSantis, who follows with 19 per cent support in Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll conducted in May. The race for White House As per Reuters, Haley and other candidates polling in the single digits are attempting to differentiate themselves from DeSantis in the hopes that he stumbles, allowing them to emerge as the primary alternative to Trump.

Some candidates, including Haley, have also started criticising Trump directly, a departure from their previous reluctance to do so out of fear of alienating his loyal supporters.

Haley also reportedly criticised Trump for congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the country was elected to the executive board of the World Health Organization, calling Kim a "thug" and expressing opposition to congratulating dictators.