Niger's PM expresses hope for 'agreement' with ECOWAS

Niger's military-appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, while addressing a press conference in Niamey, on Monday (September 4) said that he is hoping to finalise a deal "in the coming days" with the West African bloc ECOWAS after the latter threatened to use force for restoring civilian rule in the country post-coup in July.



He stated that "contacts" were underway for French forces' "very swift" pullout from Niger as the relations with France went downhill after the military takeover.



"We have not stopped contacts with ECOWAS, we are continuing contacts. We have good hopes of reaching an agreement in the coming days," said Prime Minister Zeine, while addressing a press conference in Niamey.



Hefty sanctions were slapped by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after the country's democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the rebel soldiers on July 26.

EOWAS has also several times warned that it will intervene militarily to reinstate Bazoum if the diplomatic attempts are not able to resolve the crisis.



"We are bracing to be attacked at any time. Every preparation has been taken. It would be an unjust war. We are determined to defend ourselves if there is an attack," Zeine said while speaking to the reporters.

Spat with France

Without elaborating much on the withdrawal of the French forces, Prime Minister Zeine said that "contacts" were underway "that should enable a very swift withdrawal of French forces" from the country.



However, he stated that Niger wished "to maintain co-operation with a country with which we have shared an enormous number of things." On August 3, the post-coup government renounced military accords with Paris, a step which has been ignored by France.



Zeine stated that because of the renunciation, the French troops in Niger are now "in a position of illegality." As per military sources, one of the accords needed a notice period of one month.

Meanwhile, the air space was reopened by Niger on Monday after a flight ban was imposed by the government on August 6 in response to the threat of the ECOWAS, said the official news agency ANP.



During this time, some flights to Niamey were allowed with special authorisations.



Speaking to AFP, Air France said that it will resume flights over Nigerien territory from Tuesday morning, even though the suspension will remain imposed on its air services to and from Niamey until further notice.

