Niger bans NGOs, UN agencies from working in military 'operation zones'

The coup leaders of Niger barred NGOs, UN agencies and international organisations from working in military "operation zones", said the interior ministry on Thursday (August 31).



The ministry, without specifying the affected regions, broadcasted the statement on national radio which read, "Due to the current security situation and operational commitment of the Nigerien armed forces, the ministry informs international organisations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that all activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended.”

Nigerian president proposes nine-month transition in Niger

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu proposed that the neighbouring state of Niger can transition back to democracy for a period of nine months, similar to the nine-month period through which his country was in the late 1990s.



Sanctions were imposed on Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in a coup by the troops on July 26. The country was threatened with military intervention by the bloc as a last resort if civilian rule was not restored after talks.

In a statement, the bloc on Thursday emphasised that it wanted Bazoum to be back in power right away. "The military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating... President Mohamed Bazoum," it stated.



The new military leaders of Niger have dug in stating that they needed a maximum three-year transition period for restoring constitutional order and have asked police to expel France's envoy as tensions continue to increase with a key partner in the anit-jihadist fight of Niger.



Tinubu stated that civilian rule had returned in Nigeria after a nine-month transition period in 1999 which was instituted by former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who was also leading delegations to meet the Niger junta.

"The president sees no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger if Niger's military authorities are sincere," the statement read. For the first time, an ECOWAS official publicly talked about a possible transition period for military rulers of Niger.



In his statement, Tinubu stated that they would not get any relief from sanctions imposed by ECOWAS until "positive adjustments" were made by the regime. "The soldiers' action is unacceptable. The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger," it stated.

