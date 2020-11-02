News agency sparks outrage after blaming France for inciting Muslims to chop heads off

American news agency the Associated Press sparked outrage after blaming France for inciting Muslims to chop heads off.

The news agency had posted an explainer on ''Why does France incite anger in the Muslim world? Its brutal colonial past, staunch secular policies, and a tough-talking president who is seen as insensitive toward the Muslim faith all play a role''

The US media outlet faced backlash and was accused of endangering the lives of French people.

French journalist Agnes Poirier said “This is not only disgraceful but dangerous. The Associated Press is inciting hatred against France and its people.''

Several Twitter users raised objections against the ''offending'' tweet that ''justified'' the brutal beheadings.

AP, later on, posted a watered-down version of the explainer and issued an explanation for its use of the word ‘incites.’

However, the replacement posts did little to assuage anger on social media, as Twitter users continued to post their objections to the AP’s handling of the issue.

Full-on blitz of victim blaming towards France in the US media these days.



The Nice attack, on the day Muslims celebrated the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, came amid growing Muslim anger across the world over France's defence of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet.

On Oct. 16, Samuel Paty, a school teacher in a Paris suburb, was beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen who was apparently incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad in class during a civics lesson.

Protesters have denounced France in street rallies in several Muslim-majority countries, and some have called for boycotts of French goods.