New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appeared as a guest on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast and spoke about why Indian entrepreneurs should consider investing in his country.

Advertisment

"We as a country, to lift the collective living standards of New Zealanders, need to attract more foreign investment. Someone who can bring in not just capital for an investment, but also bring knowledge, the know-how and skills, and access to markets is valuable to New Zealand businesses. We've just launched, actually, what we call the Active Investor Visa, which offers a pathway to residency in three years. This is a great opportunity to get that connectivity in New Zealand," he said.

The New Zealand PM opened up about the challenges of public scrutiny, his personal life, and whether "entrepreneurs, artists, and business minds be the future of politics."

"Despite our distance and where we are placed in the world, we are not an inward-looking people, we're very outward-looking people. We are very engaged in the world, despite our remoteness at times or our geography," he added.

Advertisment

Read More | PM Modi likely to travel to Saudi Arabia this month

Nikhil Kamath also asked Luxon about his social media bio. He points out Luxon has written his social media bio as, "Husband, father, brother, and son" before mentioning "Prime Minister". Luxon explained that his job title does not define his identity.

"Who you are and the relationships that you have is what life's ultimately all about. If you put all of your identity into a title and into some perceived status, that will come and go. At some point, I will no longer be Prime Minister of New Zealand, and I absolutely love this job, but I'm not defined by the job," he said.

Advertisment

Read More | Indian national stabbed to death in Canada, suspect held: Indian embassy

Read More | PM Modi holds first bilateral meet with Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus on BIMSTEC Summit sidelines

Christopher Luxon visited India

Christopher Luxon visited India from March 16 to 20 and said that New Zealand is lifting its ties with India and called the Indian government "incredibly generous and very welcoming" to New Zealand. He was the chief guest at the 10th edition of Raisina Dialogue. During his visit, Luxon was seen playing a friendly game with children in Delhi. In the pictures, the New Zealand PM and former international cricketer Ross Taylor could be seen playing gully cricket with children.

During his visit, Luxon humourously spoke about India's ICC Men’s Champions Trophy final. "I really appreciate that PM Modi didn't raise New Zealand's Champions Trophy loss to India, and I didn't raise our Test victories in India. Let's keep it that way and avoid a diplomatic incident."

Read More | Ukraine war: 18, including 9 children, killed in Zelensky's hometown, Moscow says was targeting 'military'

(With inputs from agencies)