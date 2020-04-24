New York City to provide 5,00,000 free halal meals during Ramzan

New York City will provide 5,00,000 free halal meals to Muslims during the Ramzan month.

Since mosques that provide meals for the poor to break their Ramzan fast are not able to function because of the coronavirus-enforced restrictions, the city will ensure they get halal meals.

"As many as 4,00,000 halal meals will be distributed directly by the city at its distribution centres known as 'grab-and-go' sites because the people receiving the meal packages have to leave immediately and cannot eat there," de Blasio said, while announcing the programme on Thursday.

The halal meals will be available through 435 distribution sites -- 32 of which in areas with large Muslim communities will be the focus of the programme.

Another 1,00,000 meals will be distributed through community organisations. Those who cannot leave their homes can request home delivery.

The halal meals will be a part of a wider free meals programme run by the city to help all those impoverished by the massive loss of jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis. The city expects to distribute 10 million free meals in April and 15 million in May, the Mayor said.

The federal government is giving $1,200 to all adults and $500 to children, but illegal immigrants, who are a sizable number in the city, are not eligible for them.

Many of them work in the unorganised sector and do not qualify for unemployment insurance, either. The state has banned evictions of tenants for 90 days to ensure that those unable to pay rent will not be out a home.

Estimates say there are 7,68,767 Muslims in the city making up nearly 9 per cent of the city's population of 8.6 million.

