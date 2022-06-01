New air-defence system to cost $2 per missile interception, says Israeli prime minister

The Iron Dome system used by Israel came into prominence during their conflict with the Hamas militant group where the system was extremely useful in stopping missiles from damaging parts of the country. However, the interceptor missiles that is used by the Iron Dome system costs around millions of dollars as it includes tracking and successfully understanding the path of the attacking missiles. However, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that the new laser-based air defense system that the country has developed will cost just $2 for every interception it completes. The Iron Beam System will use lasers to disable the threats and can be a gamechanger in warfare.

“This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it,” he said during a visit to the system’s state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He also added that the systems can be in use by the year 2023.

The missile defense system has become an internal part of Israel’s defense against the Palestine-backed forces, and they have proven to be quite effective in the past few years. With the cost going down drastically, it will become easier for Israel to create a greater number of defense weapons.

“Until today, it cost us a lot of money to intercept each rocket. Today they (the enemy) can invest tens of thousands of dollars in a rocket and we will invest $2 on the electricity for intercepting that rocket,” Bennett said in a video issued by his office according to a Reuters report.

