'Remote work is no longer acceptable': Elon Musk issues ultimatum to Tesla employees

Work from home has come an integral part of our professional life since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but it is not without its critics. A lot of people are not happy with the new system of working and it looks like Elon Musk is one of them. The chief executive officer (CEO) of Tesla took to Twitter to express his views on the topic by elaborating on an email that was apparently sent to the employees on his company. According to a report on Bloomberg, Musk made it clear that work from home is not an option for Tesla employees and they will have to go to office for minimum 40 hours.

Under the subject line "Remote work is no longer acceptble" [sic], Musk wrote that "anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers,” according to the report.

Although Musk did not directly confirm the authenticity of the email, he responded to a query from a user on Twitter by said "They should pretend to work somewhere else".

They should pretend to work somewhere else — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

Earlier, in an interview with Financial Times, Musk praised the workforce in China and even hinted that the workers in the United States were trying to avoid going to work.

"There's just a lot of super-talented, hardworking people in China who strongly believe in manufacturing. They won't just be burning the midnight oil. They will be burning the 3 am oil."

