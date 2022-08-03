‘Never give in to autocrats’: Nancy Pelosi explains reasons behind Taiwan visit in op-ed

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has resulted in tension between the US and China. Beijing did not take the visit well and even went on to threaten military action due to its complicated history and connection with the region. However, Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday and in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post, the veteran politician defended her visit and said that American leaders will “never give in to autocrats.

“We cannot stand by as [China] proceeds to threaten Taiwan – and democracy itself. Indeed, we take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy. By traveling to Taiwan, we honor our commitment to democracy: reaffirming that the freedoms of Taiwan — and all democracies — must be respected."

Ahead of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China positioned a number of warships near the line dividing the Taiwan Strait and the country’s foreign ministry went on to call the visit “extremely dangerous”.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in an official statement according to reports by AFP.

However, in the opinion piece, Pelosi denied China’s allegations about the trip being “provocative” and said that the sole purpose was to demonstrate their strong commitment to self-ruled Taiwan.

“We take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy. As Russia wages its premeditated, illegal war against Ukraine, killing thousands of innocents – even children – it is essential that America and our allies make clear that we never give in to autocrats.”

This was the first visit by any high-ranking US politician to Taiwan since 1997 when House speaker New Gingrich visited the region.

