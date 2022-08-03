Twitter subpoenas host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Elon Musk: Report

In a wide-ranging subpoena, Twitter’s legal team on Tuesday asked for information about a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Elon Musk as per a report from The Washington Post.

The subpoena, which includes “extensive requests for communications, including ‘checklists, timelines, presentations, decks, organisational calls, meetings, notes, recordings’ related to the deal’s financing,’” has miffed Musk’s high-tech allies.

The Post reported that these allies include former Facebook exec and CEO of Social Capital Chamath Palihapitiya, founder of VC firm Andreessen Horowitz Marc Andreessen, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal, and current general partner at Craft Ventures, David Sacks.

“News that I am being subpoenaed by Twitter’s lawyers reminded me of this issue of Mad Magazine, I don’t know why,” Sacks posted on Twitter.

The news that I am being subpoenaed by Twitter’s lawyers reminded me of this issue of Mad Magazine, I don’t know why. https://t.co/LbrDnRAL6B pic.twitter.com/kznsrxFOxf — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) August 2, 2022 ×

Calling Twitter’s subpoenas sent to “friends in the ecosystem” surrounding Musk a “giant harassing fishing expedition,” Joe Lonsdale, general partner at 8VC also tweeted about it.

Musk, who is the world's richest man, was sued by Twitter after he backed out from his $44 billion offer of the acquisition of the social media company.

Blaming Twitter Inc for breaching the agreement by misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on its platform, Musk abandoned the takeover on July 8.

Calling the fake account claims a distraction and saying Musk was bound by the merger contract to close the deal at $54.20 per share, Twitter sued him days later.

Escalating his legal fight against Twitter, Musk countersued the San Francisco-based company last week after accusing it of dragging its feet in response to his discovery requests.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: