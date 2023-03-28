Netizens fooled by AI-generated viral images of Pope Francis in white puffer jacket

An image of Pope Francis sporting a stylish white puffer jacket went viral on social media, fooling thousands of netizens into believing that it is a real image contrary to the fact that it was created using artificial technology (AI).

The AI image, in which the Pope is seen donning a bejewelled crucifix and holding in one hand what looks like a coffee cup, was posted for the first time on Reddit on Friday with the title "The Pope Drip" as part of a subreddit called r/midjourney. The image was generated using an AI programme called Midjourney.

Slowly, the image started circulating on other social media platforms like Twitter where the posts received hundreds and thousands of likes and many took it as a real photo. Among those who got bluffed by the AI image were various celebrities and even high-profile social media personalities.

Reacting to the image, Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen tweeted. "I thought the pope's puffer jacket was real and didn't give it a second thought. no way am I surviving the future of technology."

Shortly after the pictures went posted on Twitter, there was a sudden increase in searches for the pope, as per Google Trends.

Amongst the many puffer pictures shared, one tweet of puffer pictures was retweeted over 25,000 times till Monday afternoon.

The man who created the picture, Pablo Xavier who is a 31-year-old construction worker, while speaking to Buzzfeed said, “I just thought it was funny to see the pope in a funny jacket.” He added that it is “definitely scary” to see that “people are running with it and thought it was real without questioning it”.

