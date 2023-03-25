Pope extends law ambit to hold lower-rung leaders responsible for sex abuse

Pope Francis on Saturday (March 25) extended a 2019 law to cover lower rung Catholic leaders responsible for sexual abuse committed under their watch in Vatican-approved bodies.

A letter, directly sent by the pontiff, also said that vulnerable adults can be victims of predator priests -- adding the vulnerability clause. The earlier version had only spoken of minors and vulnerable persons.

"The updated text specifies that 'the lay faithful who are or have been moderators of international associations of the faithful recognised or created by the Holy See (are responsible) for acts committed' while they were in office," the Vatican said in a statement.

The new law will come into force on April 30.

"The document includes, and continues to include, not only abuse and violence against children and vulnerable adults, but also covers sexual violence and harassment resulting from the abuse of authority," the Vatican said.

For Pope Francis, one of the biggest challenges has been to deal with child sex abuse by Catholic priests in several countries.

Initially, things did not go well, with a 2014 commission on protecting minors undermined by the resignations of two key members, while in 2018, his defence of a Chilean priest accused of covering up abuse sparked a backlash.

The pope created a commission on protecting minors that was later integrated into the Curia. In 2019, he held an unprecedented summit which heard from victims and he promised an "all-out battle" against clerical abuse.

Concrete changes followed, from opening up Vatican archives to the lay courts to making it compulsory to report suspicions of abuse and any attempts to cover it up to Church authorities.

However, anything said in the confessional box remains sacrosanct.

(With inputs from agencies)

