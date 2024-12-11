Tel Aviv, Israel

The corruption trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the second day on Wednesday (Dec 11).

The trial involves three separate cases in which prosecutors said that Netanyahu exchanged regulatory favours with media titans for favourable press coverage and advanced the personal interests of a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for lavish gifts.

In the first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods. The other two cases allege that Netanyahu received favourable coverage on the popular news website Walla, owned by his close friend Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for smoothing the way for a telecoms merger sought by Elovitch.

What did Netanyahu say on the second day of the trial?

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu testified in court about his interactions with Elovitch, who is now the former owner of Walla. According to a report by The Times of Israel, Netanyahu insisted that he never had an agreement with Elovitch regarding Walla's coverage.

The report said that the PM characterised his conversations with Elovitch as general discussions about the media landscape.

During the trial, Netanyahu described his first dinner meeting with Elovitch as an opportunity to get to know the Israeli businessman. Netanyahu said he spoke broadly (with Elovitch) about the country's media environment, which the PM described as dominated by left-leaning outlets.

“I told him there’s an economic opportunity in providing the right-wing public with an outlet that reflects its positions,” Netanyahu said and pointed out he made similar appeals to other media figures.

The prime minister hoped that Walla could evolve into a quality right-leaning website.

'No discussion of give and take with Elovicth'

On being asked at the trial why he believed Elovitch did not implement changes at the news website, Netanyahu suggested that the businessman was frightened by the potential backlash from staff and media critics.

On being questioned if Netanyahu and Elovitch discussed a quid pro quo agreement, the Israeli PM said, "Absolutely not. There was no discussion of give and take.”

The Times of Israel report said that Netanyahu also dismissed the notion that he frequently contacted Elovitch. The Israeli PM asserted that the discussions with Elovitch were limited and focused on Walla's potential.

